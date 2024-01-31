Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

