Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

