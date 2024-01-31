Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

