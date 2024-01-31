Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

