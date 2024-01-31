Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

