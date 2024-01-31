Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Flex by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.