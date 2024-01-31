Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.