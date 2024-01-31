Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

