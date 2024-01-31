Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

