Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY24 guidance at $0.44-$0.47 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

