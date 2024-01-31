Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 874,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,713 shares of company stock worth $4,660,064 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

