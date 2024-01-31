Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after buying an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 63.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 141.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,105,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

