Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report released on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

