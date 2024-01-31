Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.04 million. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

