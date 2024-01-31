Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

