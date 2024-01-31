CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Joanne Shaw Buys 589 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.56) per share, with a total value of £9,989.44 ($12,699.52).

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,695 ($21.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. CVS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,226 ($28.30). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,872.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.15) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.13) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

