CVS Health (CVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
