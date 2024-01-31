CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $274.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.65.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

