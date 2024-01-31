Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.