Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
