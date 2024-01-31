Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$43.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

DFY stock opened at C$39.33 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7436441 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

