Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

