Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $700.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.79), with a volume of 5484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.53).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of £25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 751.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 800.68.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.