DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

