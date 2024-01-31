Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.07. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 562,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.