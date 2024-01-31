Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

DBD opened at $30.24 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

