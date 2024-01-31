Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) Trading Up 4.1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 82,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 294,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.