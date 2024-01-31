Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.21. 21,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

