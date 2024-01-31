Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $131.92 on Monday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.