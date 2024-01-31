Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Monday.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.36.

DOL stock opened at C$99.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

