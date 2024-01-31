Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.
Dowa Company Profile
