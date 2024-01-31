Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.