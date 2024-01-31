Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.14.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

