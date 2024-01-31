Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $228.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $229.73.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,054 shares of company stock worth $2,143,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

