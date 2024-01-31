Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.