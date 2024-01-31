Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Up 3.3%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38. 108,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 610,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

