EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EGP opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

