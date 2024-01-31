Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

