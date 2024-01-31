Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $251.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.