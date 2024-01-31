Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 8,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,990.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,970,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,979.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 542,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,155.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 574,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 122,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

