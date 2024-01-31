Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETW stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.