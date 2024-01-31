Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ETW stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
