ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

ECN Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$767.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

