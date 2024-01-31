Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$39.75 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.