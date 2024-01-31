Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

