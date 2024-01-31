EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 75,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 16.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGGF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 1,111.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

