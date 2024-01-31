EJF Investments (EJFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

EJF Investments (LON:EJFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EJFI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.28) on Wednesday. EJF Investments has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

