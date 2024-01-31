Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.82 and traded as high as C$23.01. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$22.91, with a volume of 269,661 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4462228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$167,826.62. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$953,150.30. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

