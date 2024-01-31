Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

