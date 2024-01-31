Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.