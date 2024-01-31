Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Energizer Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

