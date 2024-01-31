EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

